Woman seals husband's lips with Fevikwik before killing him

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised) Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/7-yr-old-child-gang-raped-in-uttar-pradeshs-muzaffarnagar-926617.html

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

In a bizarre case, a woman in Bihar’s Gaya district killed her husband when the latter objected to her alleged extra-marital affair. But what could send a chill down your spine was her move to seal her husband’s lips with Fevikwik before hacking him to death.

The hair-raising incident took place in Magadh region where a couple, Munna Gupta and his wife Julie had a tiff over the latter’s alleged extra-marital relationship. Munna had earlier caught Julie red-handed with her lover in a compromising position. The verbal duel turned into a physical assault.

In the meantime, Julie’s parents Durga Shaw and Sanju Devi too joined the fisticuff and mercilessly assaulted Munna. When the victim became unconscious, Julie put Fevikwik in Munna’s eyes, ears and mouth. As if this was not enough, Julie reportedly hacked her husband to death with a sharp-edged knife.

The matter came to light when Julie’s kin were on their way to a petrol pump to purchase fuel so that Munna’s body could be consigned to flames. When the patrolling police intercepted them, they left the body, motorcycle and fled. It was then that Gaya police apprehended Julie who spilt the beans.

“We have arrested Julie. Based on her statement, we have arrested her father and mother who helped her in committing the crime. All the accused have admitted their involvement in the murder. Raids are on the nab the other two absconding persons,” said Senior SP (SSP), Aditya Kumar.