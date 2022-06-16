ED accepts Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning to next week in National Herald case

ED accepts Rahul's request to defer his questioning

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19-related issues

The ED has accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to personal reasons, officials said on Thursday.

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

