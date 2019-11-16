Eggs-pensive: Shekhar Ravjiani pays Rs 1,672 for 3 eggs

  Nov 16 2019
  • updated: Nov 16 2019, 14:48pm ist
In a bizarre but familiar incident, famous Bollywood singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani was charged Rs 1,672, for three white boiled eggs. The incident is similar to the one in which Rahul Bose had to pay Rs. 442 for two bananas.

Shekhar's costly meal happened at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad. He tweeted a photo of the bill. 

Popular Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur retweeted Shekhar's post and termed it a shocking incident. 

