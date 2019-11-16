Eggs-pensive: Shekhar Ravjiani pays Rs 1,672 for 3 eggs

In a bizarre but familiar incident, famous Bollywood singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani was charged Rs 1,672, for three white boiled eggs. The incident is similar to the one in which Rahul Bose had to pay Rs. 442 for two bananas.

Shekhar's costly meal happened at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad. He tweeted a photo of the bill.

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

Popular Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur retweeted Shekhar's post and termed it a shocking incident.