Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman greet fans

Eid with Shah Rukh, Salman: Superstars greet fans on festival

Salman waved to the crowd and wished everyone Eid Mubarak

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 20:46 ist
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday greeted hundreds of fans gathered outsides their residences on the festival of Eid.

Dressed in casuals, a white T-shirt and cargo pants, Shah Rukh waved at his fans from the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat.

The Pathaan star greeted his admirers with folded hands and blew kisses as the crowd cheered in excitement.

"So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak," Shah Rukh, 57, tweeted alongside his pictures. 

Salman, whose film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on Friday, came on the balcony of his house in Galaxy Apartments. The 57-year-old actor was accompanied by father, veteran writer Salim Khan, and a few bodyguards.

Salman waved to the crowd and wished everyone Eid Mubarak.

"Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!" he posted on Twitter. 

On Friday night, the actor wished his fans "Chand Mubarak" by sharing a photo with close friend and contemporary Aamir Khan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Eid-ul-Fitr
Ramzan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

 