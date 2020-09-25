Election Commission to announce Bihar Assembly election schedule today

The Election Commission of India will announce the polling schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020 today, the election body's official spokesperson, Sheyphali Sharan, told ANI.

The election body is expected to address the media at 12:30 pm today.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.