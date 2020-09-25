Election Commission to announce Bihar poll dates today

Election Commission to announce Bihar Assembly election schedule today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2020, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 08:59 ist
The election body is expected to announce dates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India will announce the polling schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020 today, the election body's official spokesperson, Sheyphali Sharan, told ANI.

The election body is expected to address the media at 12:30 pm today. 

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

Election Commission of India
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

