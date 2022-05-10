Election for 7 Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3

The Election Commission has announced that polling to fill up seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.

The election is required as seven MLCs - three Congress, two JD(S) and two BJP - are set to retire on June 14.

Laxman Savadi (BJP), R B Timmapur (Congress), Allum Veerabhadrappa (Congress), H M Ramesh Gowda (JDS), Veena Achaiah (Congress), K V Narayana Swamy (JDS) and Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP) will retire on June 14.

The seven MLCs will be elected by Legislative Assembly members.

According to an EC release, the election will be notified on May 17, while the last date for nominations is May 24 and the last date to withdraw candidature is May 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on June 3. The results will be out on the same day.

The elections will be significant as the BJP is on the cusp of getting a majority in the 75-member Legislative Council. With 37 members, the BJP is one short of majority. While the Congress has 26 and the JD(S) 10, there is one independent member and a chairperson.