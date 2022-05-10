Polls for 7 K'taka Legislative Council seats on June 3

Election for 7 Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3

The election is required as seven MLCs -  three Congress, two JD(S) and two BJP - are set to retire on June 14

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 14:45 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission has announced that polling to fill up seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3. 

The election is required as seven MLCs -  three Congress, two JD(S) and two BJP - are set to retire on June 14. 

Laxman Savadi (BJP), R B Timmapur (Congress), Allum Veerabhadrappa (Congress), H M Ramesh Gowda (JDS), Veena Achaiah (Congress), K V Narayana Swamy (JDS) and Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP) will retire on June 14. 

The seven MLCs will be elected by Legislative Assembly members. 

According to an EC release, the election will be notified on May 17, while the last date for nominations is May 24 and the last date to withdraw candidature is May 27. 

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on June 3. The results will be out on the same day. 

The elections will be significant as the BJP is on the cusp of getting a majority in the 75-member Legislative Council. With 37 members, the BJP is one short of majority. While the Congress has 26 and the JD(S) 10, there is one independent member and a chairperson. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission
Karnataka
India News
Karnataka Legislative Council

What's Brewing

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

 