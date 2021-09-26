PM Modi reiterates need for vaccination in Mann ki Baat

Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 15:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AP File Photo

Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally," Modi said.

Narendra Modi clocks 20 meetings in his 65-hour stay in the US

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.  

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

