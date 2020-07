Era of expansionism is over, says PM Narendra Modi from Ladakh

Sending a firm message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces as he made a surprise visit to Ladakh in the midst of a seven-week tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese in a number of areas of the region.

In his address to the troops, Modi paid glowing tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes and said tales of the bravery and valour of the armed forces are echoing in every part of the country.

Read: Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in Ladakh

India's enemies have seen your "fire and fury", he said asserting that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace.

The prime minister said the world has taken note of India's strength due to the "exemplary bravery" of the armed forces in the recent weeks, adding history is proof that expansionists have either lost or perished.

"The era of expansionism has come to an end. This is the era of development... History has proved that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he said.

He further said: "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are serving today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, then there is a belief. Not only me, but the entire nation believes in you. We all are proud of you."

Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Follow all the latest updates on the India-China tensions here

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

In his address, Modi spoke at length about how the virtues of peace, friendship and courage have been a part of India's culture since time immemorial. He recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress.

The prime minister affirmed that India is committed to peace and friendship but this commitment to peace should not be seen as India's weakness.

Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, air power, space power and the strength of our army, he said, adding modernisation of weapons and upgrading of infrastructure have enhanced the country's defence capabilities manifold.

He also said that the government is putting adequate focus on requirement of armed forces.

Modi travelled to Nimu, a forward post, to interact with Indian troops. Nimu is surrounded by the Zanskar range and is on the banks of river Indus. The prime minister met the top leadership of the Indian Army and later interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

In his address, Modi remembered all the "proud sons of Mother India" who made the supreme sacrifice at the Galwan Valley, adding those who were martyred belong to all parts of the country and "epitomised our land's ethos of bravery".

He affirmed that be it Leh-Ladakh, Kargil or the Siachen Glacier, be it the high mountains or the icy cold water that flows in the rivers, these are testimony to the gallantry of India's Armed Forces.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.