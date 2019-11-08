Ex-Haryana CM Hooda bereaved

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's brother Dharmender Singh Hooda passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Dharmender (67), the younger brother of the former chief minister, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Dharmender Singh passed away at the PGIMS, Rohtak, on Thursday night. He was cremated in Rohtak on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.