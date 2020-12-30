Expert panel to consider SII's emergency use approval for Covid-19 vaccine

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller of India is set to hold a meeting to consider Serum Institute of India's application for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, says a government official, according to news agency ANI.
This comes after the United Kingdom gave its nod to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
