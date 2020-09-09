Experts say Covid-19 vaccine for masses in India to be available only by end of 2021: Report

Even if the Covid-19 vaccine in India gets regulatory approval by the end of this year, experts believe that the vaccine will be available to everybody in the country only by the end of 2021.

Gagandeep Kang, the Vice Chairman of the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, believes the vaccine doses should be available by the end of 2021, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“We will see readouts from the Phase-3 efficacy trials before the end of the year. And as soon as efficacy results are available, we will see these companies apply for Emergency Authorisation. So, if they get licence, and many companies are already manufacturing at risk, we may see doses available by 2021,” Kang told the publication. He added that even when it happens the supply will still be limited.

There are several challenges involving the vaccination process including logistical problems of distribution, priority vaccination, and limited efficacy, all of which can defer the time for wide-spread availability of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila are some of the companies that have started Phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine in India. The results are expected to be out in the next two months. Meanwhile, in the US, the pressure for the development of a vaccine has mounted. Pharmaceutical giants like Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer are some of the companies that are rushing for a vaccine. Pfizer, fastest so far among the pack, is expected to reveal the trial results by October end.

Efficacy and supply continue to remain key challenges. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that there was no assurance over the longevity of the immunity. He said the company would monitor 70,000 trial participants for at least two years to assess the immunity and determine if people require revaccinations.

A recent report by logistics firm DHL and consulting company McKinsey stated that in the next two years, there would be a need of 2 lakh movements by pallet shippers on 15,000 flights to ensure global vaccination coverage.

“Large parts of Africa, South America and Asia could not be readily supplied at scale due to lack of cold chain logistics capacity suitable for life science products. Governments and NGOs would need to implement special measures to ensure vaccine distribution,” the report said.

World Health Organisation's COVAX initiative plans to procure vaccines from different sources and make them available to low- and middle-income countries. It also plans to vaccinate 20 per cent of countries by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the governments across the globe have begun to arrange vaccines for their respective countries by placing orders beforehand. Frontline and essential workers are likely to be first in line, followed by elderly persons. However, the aged and persons with other comorbidities will be on hold for the vaccine until there are definitive studies assuring safety.

The rush for the vaccine has led to cutting down trial times thus, experts say, efficacy may be impacted.