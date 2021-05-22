Explained: How IMD’s colour-coded warning system works

With a second possible cyclone named Yaas likely to hit Indian shores this month, states and authorities involved in disaster management will keep a close eye on the Indian Meteorology Department’s (IMD) forecasts and warnings. The top weather body in India is tasked with identifying and issuing warnings for adverse weather events, relying on a system of colour-coded weather warnings to do so.

The Met department has four colour-coded warnings that it flashes depending on how intense or violent a weather system is at a given point in time. The four colours are green, yellow, orange and red.

The point of the exercise is to give authorities and people likely to be impacted enough forewarning to be prepared to meet harsh or hazardous weather that has the potential to wreak severe damage, disrupt daily life or cause loss of life. The warnings are updated daily.

The IMD’s four colour codes are:

Green: This code means that “all is well” and there is no likelihood of any adverse weather-related and there are no advisories issued.

Yellow: The colour yellow signals authorities to “be aware” or on their guard, with the likelihood of severely bad weather that could last several days at a stretch, while also suggesting that the weather could take a turn for the worse and upset daily activities.

Orange: Meaning “Be prepared”, the IMD issues the orange alert as a warning for extremely bad weather, electricity blackouts and the possibility of communication disruptions, including road and rail closures.

Red: The IMD issues the highest level of warning—indicating authorities should “take action”—only when it is guaranteed that bad weather is going to upend travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

These alerts are universal and are not used exclusively for cyclones but for a range of natural calamities including floods, heavy rainfall, snowstorms and other dangerous weather events.