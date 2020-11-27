Extremely pained by death of people in Rajkot hospital fire: PM Modi

Pained by death on people in Rajkot hospital fire: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.  

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. 

