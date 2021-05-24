Facebook, Twitter to be blocked in India? New social media rules to come into effect from May 26

Social Media Intermediary rules 2021, aimed at regulating digital content featuring a code of ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework, is applicable from May 26 even as global social media giants — Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have sought six more months to comply.

If social media companies do not obey the rules, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per existing laws of India, sources in the government said.

In February, the Centre announced new rules for news sites, social media platforms and OTT (Over The Top) platforms and were given three months to comply which will end on May 25.

However, most of the US-based companies sought more time as their Indian representatives are waiting for a response from the US headquarters on how to go about this.

Meanwhile, Indian messaging platform Koo said it complied with new rules.

As per new rules, social media platform or news platforms have to appoint India-based compliance officials, giving their name and contact address in India, complaint resolution, monitoring of objectionable content, compliance report and removal of objectionable content.

Rules also have a provision to set up an oversight mechanism by the government which include a committee with representatives from ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home, I&B, Law, IT and Women and Child Development.

The committee will have suo motu powers to call hearings on complaints of violation of the Code of Ethics if the panel desires.

The government is of the view that so many issues posted on these platforms, however, the public were not aware of whom to approach in case of any redressal or to flag any objectionable matter posted.