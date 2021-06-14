Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Amidst several posts/videos claiming that Covid-19 vaccines can make people magnetic being circulated on social media, the Government of India issued a clarification to clear the doubts and debunk the claim.

PIB Fact Check tweeted, “Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media. #PIBFactCheck: COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE. Register for #LargestVaccineDrive now and GET VACCINATED”

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) fact-checking arm made a short video clip to clear the rumours and called those claims on the vaccine are “baseless”.

Answering if the Covid-19 vaccine can make you magnetic, it said, “Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the body. Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and don’t contain any metal-based ingredients.”

Videos from all over the world making a flawed claim of magnets sticking to the arms of the Covid-19 vaccinated people were shared on the internet, making people question the safety of the vaccine. In a similar viral video of Arvind Sonar from Nashik, Maharashtra, a man is trying to put spoons and coins on Sonar’s arms, which are getting stuck to his arm.

Assuring people that the Covid-19 vaccine is completely safe, PIB said, “Do not fall prey to misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated.”

However, it is common to experience side effects after the vaccine, like headache, fever, swelling around the injection area, and others depending on which Covid-19 vaccine one takes.