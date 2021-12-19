Farm laws repeal historic, will still tell farmers about its benefits: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will still tell farmers on farm laws benefits: Tomar

  • Dec 19 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:31 ist
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal farm laws was "historic" but BJP workers will still tell farmers about the benefits of the scrapped legislations.

Addressing media persons after attending the BJP's Kisan Morcha meeting, Tomar said, "We have always worked for the betterment of farmers and spoken about their interest."

On the impact of farmers' protests on the upcoming assembly polls, the Minister claimed: "There will be no major impact on the party across the country and even in five poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. The party will mark victory in these states."

The assembly polls in these states are slated to be held in February-March next year.

"The party workers will still tell farmers about the benefits of the agricultural laws," Tomar said.

"The Modi-led government is working continuously for doubling farmers' income. The party is working towards the agricultural sector for which the government has increased the MSP 1.5 times the cost, released Rs 1 lakh crore for agricultural infrastructure, and provided Rs 16 lakh crore crop debt to farmers," Tomar added.

