Farmers Protest Live: Farmers to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Lucknow today

Farmers will hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today in Lucknow to press for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Yesterday, agitating farmers shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to start talks with them on six other issues, including legal cover for MSP and withdrawal of cases filed against them. Stay tuned for more updates.
Farmers harden stance, want talks with govt on other demands
Agitating farmers have shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to start talks with them on six other issues, including legal cover for MSP and withdrawal of cases filed against them.
Farm law repeal: Lessons in democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a pre-election address, made the rather unexpected announcement that the three contentious farm laws that his government had rammed through Parliament last year would be repealed in the coming session of Parliament.
BJP leaders throw spanner in party's efforts to win support of farmers
BJP's hopes to get the support of the farmers after the decision to repeal the contentious farm laws appear to be dashed by its own leaders, who have either hinted at bringing back the laws in future or continued to target the farmer leaders over protests against the farm laws.
