Farmers Protest Live: Farmers to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Lucknow today

Farmers will hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today in Lucknow to press for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Yesterday, agitating farmers shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to start talks with them on six other issues, including legal cover for MSP and withdrawal of cases filed against them. Stay tuned for more updates.