Deadline to install aerators extended till May 7

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline to install aerators till May 7.
According to the water board, so far, close to six lakh aerators have been installed across the city.
Taking into account the water crisis, the BWSSB had made mandatory the use of aerators for taps at apartment complexes, restaurants, government offices and other commercial establishments.
The establishments were earlier given 10 days' time, between March 21 and 31, to abide by the rule, which was further extended till April 7 and then to April 30.
Starting May 8, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, on Wednesday, directed officials to start identifying those establishments that have failed to install aerators, and penalise them.
The aerators are said to bring down water consumption by increasing the pressure of water flow from taps. They are capable of bringing down the consumption by 60% to 85%, the BWSSB had said.
(Published 01 May 2024, 21:13 IST)