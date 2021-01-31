AAP vows to take BJP to task after Kejriwal video

Farm laws stir: AAP will take legal action against BJP, says Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 19:05 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that his party will take legal action against BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "The BJP knows that Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility and hence they have used his doctored interview to create a false impression among the people."

Also see: BJP had to post distorted video of Kejriwal to establish credibility of farm laws: Manish Sisodia

"This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places. The Aam Aadmi Party will not allow such machinations by the BJP and will take legal action against them," he said.

Sisodia claimed that since the BJP has "failed in all its machinations" against the farmers, they plotted a new scheme riding on Kejriwal's popularity.

"We pity the BJP's tactics who despite having their government at the Centre and in many states, have lost people's trust and hence have to use Arvind Kejriwal's doctored video to save the farm laws," he said.

Manish Sisodia
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
New Delhi
Farm Bills

