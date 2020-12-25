Farmers' money not sent to WB govt due to TMC's 'cut money' culture: BJP

BJP said on Friday that cash is not being sent by the Centre to the West Bengal government for disbursement among farmers due to the 'cut money' culture of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters here that TMC is seeking the cash money that is being disbursed by the Centre to the farmers be sent to the state government for subsequent disbursements.

"We have seen how money given by Narendra Modi to the West Bengal government to combat the disaster wrought by Cyclone Amphan has been squandered as it had swelled bank accounts of Trinamool Congress leaders," he alleged.

This is why money will not be sent to the state government but directly transferred to the accounts of the farmers, Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress has said that the Centre is spreading a false narrative that the West Bengal government is depriving the farmers from getting cash benefits and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had only asked that money be routed through the state instead of sending directly to their accounts.

Ghosh said that the farmers of the state are losing and "Once BJP comes to power in West Bengal (in the 2021 assembly polls) their dues will be given".

On the saffron party's poll preparations, he said it has started a new campaign which will be booth-based and guidelines have been laid out for the local party leaders.

There are around 78,000 booths in West Bengal and the party will highlight the 'lawlessness and endless corruption' in West Bengal.

Referring to Banerjee's announcement that an agro-based park will be set up Singur, Ghosh said the government is day-dreaming about bringing in industrialisation in West Bengal.