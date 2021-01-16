Farmers' protest live: Maharashtra Congress to protest against farm laws today

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer unions to form an informal group among themselves to prepare concrete proposals to be discussed in the next meeting as discussions at the ninth round of talks could not reach a decisive stage. Activist Anna Hazare wrote a letter to PM Modi, reiterating his decision to launch "the last hunger strike" of his life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January-end. Stay tuned for more updates.
There'll be consequences of farm protests, Sharad Pawar warns Centre
It was required of any sensible government to understand the sentiments of farmers agitating against the Centre's new laws, but it didn't happen and so there will be consequences of the same, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.
Maharashtra Congress to protest against Centre's farm laws on Saturday
The Maharashtra Congress will "gherao" Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Saturday to demand withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws and protest against fuel price hikes, state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday.
He said the party will observe the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' across the state.
"@INCMaharashtra workers will 'Gherao' the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur to demand that the draconian farm laws be repealed and also to protest against the frequent fuel price hikes being done by the Modi govt," Thorat tweeted. -PTI
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month and a half now, despite the cold weather and heavy rains, to demand the repeal of the three farm laws.