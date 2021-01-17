Farmers' protest live updates: Farmers in Belagavi begin day-long protest against farm laws

Farmer organisations are planning to continue their protest against the farm laws amid the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the Centre. Farmer leader Poonam Pandit described the agriculture laws enacted by the Centre as a “death warrant” and urged farmers to reach Delhi on January 26.
Farmers begin day-long protest demanding repealing of new farm laws in Belagavi
Farmers under the banner of the Karnataka Rajya Rait Sangha began their day-long protest at Channamma Circle in Belagavi demanding repeal of new farm laws with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the city later in the day on Sunday.
Assam Cong chief, others taken into custody during Raj Bhavan march against farm laws
Several senior Congress leaders, including its Assam unit president Ripun Bora, along with hundreds of party workers were taken into custody Saturday while marching towards Raj Bhavan to demand repeal of the new farm laws.
Among other prominent persons who were taken into custody were Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state Debabrata Saikia, his deputy Rakibul Hussain and Lok Sabha MPs- Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque,police said. -PTI
Attempts to intimidate farmers through notices from central agencies: SAD
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to threaten farmer leaders through notices by agencies like the NIA.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests