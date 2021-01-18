Farmers' protest live updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws today after recusal of panel member

As the impasse between the farmers and the Centre continues, the Supreme Court will hear pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders today. The court will also hear a plea against any protest by farmers on Republic Day. Stay tuned for more updates.
There is a change in the composition of the bench today. Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran replace Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in the bench - Live Law
Shed farm Bills repeal demand, suggest amendment: Tomar
Days before the tenth round of talks with agitating farmers in New Delhi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday asked them to shed the stubbornness over the demand for the repeal of the farm laws and suggest amendments.
Read more
800 researchers, students sign letter against farm laws in Bengaluru
Nearly 800 science students, researchers and faculty in Bengaluru and institutions around India have signed a letter expressing solidarity with farmers over the farm laws.
They said the letter was a result of the government’s “failure to follow due process and its apathy towards genuine concerns”.
Read more
Farmers to take out 'Kisan Parade' on Republic Day
Agitating farmers on Sunday announced that they will go ahead with the ‘KisanParade’ on Republic Day, but made it clear that they will not disrupt the official celebrations.
Read more
SC to hear pleas on farm laws on Jan 18 after recusal of panel member
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.
The apex court may take into account the matter of recusal of a member of the committee set up by it to resolve the impasse.
Read more