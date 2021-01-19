Farmers' protest live updates: Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to farm unions to call off Republic Day tractor rally

The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws has been pushed back by a day to January 20, with the Centre saying both sides want to resolve the stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies. Signs of discord appeared to emerge among the agitating farmers after the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading the anti-farm laws protests, distanced itself from a prominent Haryana-based farm leader, accusing him of hobnobbing with political parties. Meanwhile, the court will also hear a plea against any protest by farmers on Republic Day. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that protesting farmer unions will discuss alternatives other than the repeal of the new farm laws in the tenth round of talks and appealed to them not to go ahead with their tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.
Nearly 60% of protesters at Delhi borders go in for open defecation: Survey
Nearly 60 per cent of people camping at various border points of Delhi in protests against the three farm laws of the Centre have been resorting to open defecation due to lack of adequate number of mobile toilets, reveals a survey done by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.
Women farmers take part in protest for rights in agriculture property and repeal of the three farm reform laws, as they observe Women Farmers' Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to farm unions to call off Republic Day tractor rally
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday hoped that protesting farmer unions will discuss alternatives other than the repeal of the new farm laws in the tenth round of talks and appealed to them not to go ahead with their tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.
Farm laws: Constitutional half-truths
Apart from political half-truths and lies, there are also legal and constitutional half-truths involved in the passing of the three farm laws by the Centre that will harm the farmers. The farm laws were first promulgated as ordinances, and this was done at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in June. Subsequently, they were replaced by Bills, and these were passed during pandemonium in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha’s support to these laws is therefore a ‘half-truth’ as the Deputy Chairman refused to count votes.
Arm-twisting tactics won't weaken farmers' resolve: Amarinder on NIA notices to union leaders
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at the central government over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issuing notices to some farmer union leaders and those supporting the ongoing agitation against three new farm laws.
