Farmers' protest live updates: Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to farm unions to call off Republic Day tractor rally

The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws has been pushed back by a day to January 20, with the Centre saying both sides want to resolve the stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies. Signs of discord appeared to emerge among the agitating farmers after the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading the anti-farm laws protests, distanced itself from a prominent Haryana-based farm leader, accusing him of hobnobbing with political parties. Meanwhile, the court will also hear a plea against any protest by farmers on Republic Day. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that protesting farmer unions will discuss alternatives other than the repeal of the new farm laws in the tenth round of talks and appealed to them not to go ahead with their tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.