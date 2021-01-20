Farmers' protest live news updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws from 11am

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad A Bobde is slated to hear pleas related to farm laws at 11 am today. Elsewhere in the city, the 10th round of talks between the farmers and Centre, which was to be held yesterday, will take take place today at Vigyan Bhavan. Stay tuned for more updates..
D K Shivakumar says BJP trying to stop protesting farmers from entering city at any cost
I know BJP govt is trying to stop farmers at any cost and not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally: DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress chief. (ANI)
Farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts being stopped by police: D K Shivakumar
We'll keep our personal views on farm laws aside; repeal not good for future reforms: SC panel
Under attack from protesting unions for their "pro-government" public stand on three contentious farm laws, members of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis said on Tuesday they will keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms.
A key committee member and president of Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, Anil Ghanwat said the farm sector reforms are much needed and no political party in the next 50 years will ever attempt them again if these laws are repealed.
SC-appointed committee can't resolve crisis over farm laws: Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed the Supreme Court-appointed committee could not play any constructive role in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre following the latter's refusal to accept peasants' demand of repealing the farm laws.
He also said that 'kisan shakti' had the power to "wipe out" the BJP.
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
DH Toon | 10th round of talks to be held today
Supreme Court to hear pleas on farm laws on January 20
The Supreme Court will hear pleas related to farm laws on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Supreme Court had the Centre that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a “law and order” matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.
