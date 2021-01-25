Farmers' protest live: Tomar confident 'protest will end soon'

With a day to go for the tractor parade, the Delhi Police is making tight security arrangements at the three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Police also said that over 300 Twitter handles were generated from Pakistan to disrupt farmers' tractor rally, adding that there were approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states stationed at various Delhi border points. 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the Modi government over the farm sector reforms, stretching over 45 hours, have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Stay tuned for more updates.