Farmers' protest live: Tomar confident 'protest will end soon'

With a day to go for the tractor parade, the Delhi Police is making tight security arrangements at the three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Police also said that over 300 Twitter handles were generated from Pakistan to disrupt farmers' tractor rally, adding that there were approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states stationed at various Delhi border points. 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the Modi government over the farm sector reforms, stretching over 45 hours, have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Stay tuned for more updates.
On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations: Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union
Delhi traffic police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeals to farmers to ensure their tractor rally in Delhi remains peaceful as their stir against agri laws has been so far.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar terms government's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 1-1.5 yrs as "best offer" and hopes that protesting farmers' unions will soon reconsider it and convey their decision.
Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26
An organisation representing farm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtra on January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhi borders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionary said on Monday.
The protest will end soon: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar when asked when will the farmers' agitation get over
Farmers could have chosen any other day instead of January 26: Narendra Singh Tomar
They (farmers) could have chosen any other day instead of January 26 but they have announced now. Conducting rally peacefully without any accident would be the concern for farmers as well as police administration: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Sharad Pawar joins farmers’ protest at Azad Maidan
The govt must bring in another bill, pass it as law, to repeal the three farm laws, in the upcoming session of the Parliament: TMC MP Derek O' Brien
Maharashtra Governor has time to meet Kangana Ranaut but not agitating farmers, alleges Sharad Pawar
You are going to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Maharashtra has never seen such a Governor before. He has the time to meet Kangana (Ranaut) but not the farmers. It was the moral responsibility of the Governor to come here & meet you: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Due to the tractor rally of farmers, interstate buses and local buses will not be operational from Anand Vihar ISBT from 6 am to 6 pm on 26th January. Interstate buses plying from here will run from Sarai Kale Khan: Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC)
Do the agitating farmers belong to Pakistan? asks Sharad Pawar
Braving cold weather, farmers from Punjab, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh are agitating for the last 60 days. Has the PM enquired about them? Do these farmers belong to Pakistan?: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressing farmers' rally in Mumbai in support of farmers protesting in Delhi
After discussions with farmer leaders, we have mutually agreed on 3 routes for the tractor rally (on January 26). We (police & farmer leaders) have visited the routes. There are some anti-national elements who can create disruption & we're careful about that: Delhi CP SN Shrivastava
Farmers' rally in Mumbai only for 'publicity': Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said there was no need of a farmers' march in Mumbai in support of peasants protesting near Delhi against the Centre's three new farm laws, and claimed it is being done only for "publicity".
Farmers from various districts of Maharashtra gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in protest against farm laws
Farmers arrive from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan against new farm laws, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. | PTI
We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra
We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission & assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana: Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee
All we're saying is that we don't want to go there, we just want to go to Ring Road. We'll have a meeting with Police at 10 am today over this. It will then be decided where will we finally go. After the meeting, we'll decide the time & route of the rally, he added.
Farmers, with their tractors, continue to gather at the Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) ahead of their proposed Tractor Rally tomorrow
Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally, during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 | PTI
Republic Day: Farmers' tractor rally in Bengaluru on Jan 26
The rally will begin from Nice Junction at Tumkur Road and proceed towards Goraguntepalya, Yashwantpur before reaching Circle Maramma Temple near Malleshwaram 18th cross. From there, the farmers will reach Freedom Park via Ananda Rao Circle.
Tractor parade not to conquer Delhi but to win hearts of people: Farmers' unions
"Remember, our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this county."
This is the message the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws, to its supporters taking out the 'tractor parade' on Tuesday soon after the conclusion of theRepublic Day parade.
Farmers set for tractor rally on Republic Day; Delhi Police step up security
Farmers leaders and police officials held multiple rounds of talks on holding the tractor parade and a final settlement came on Sunday afternoon when police allowed farmers to enter "respectable distance" into Delhi from three of the five borders where they are sitting in protest against the three contentious farm laws, which they want the government to repeal.
11 rounds and 45 hours of talks, yet deadlock over farm laws continues
There have been moments of high drama and some serious negotiations but little agreement as farmers protesting on Delhi’s borders since November 26 remained firm on their demand for repeal and the government stuck to its stand for anything but repeal.
