Farmers' protest live updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

As the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre on the farm laws continues, the Supreme Court will hear a clutch of pleas challenging the laws, as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The next round of talks is likely to be held on January 15.
Bengal govt's decision to bring resolution against farm laws poll gimmick to fool masses: BJP
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday called the TMC government's decision to bring a resolution against the new farm laws a "poll gimmick to fool the masses".
The TMC, on the other hand, said that the BJP's concern for farmers is "fake" as the Centre is not heeding the demands of the agitating farmers.
Ghosh wondered that if the TMC is so concerned for the farmers, then why is it "creating roadblocks" for the implementation of the new agriculture laws. -PTI
Chilla & Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police -ANI
SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders on Jan 11
Amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests.