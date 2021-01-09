Farmers' protest live: Farmer unions didn't give alternative to farm laws repeal demand, says Tomar; 9th round of talks on Jan 15

Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders on Friday told the government their "ghar wapsi" can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. At the eighth round of negotiations with the 41-member representative group of protesting farmers, the government asserted the farm reform laws have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in various states and asked the unions to think about the interests of the entire country. The next round of talks likely on January 15. Stay tuned for more updates.