Farmers' protest live: Farmer unions didn't give alternative to farm laws repeal demand, says Tomar; 9th round of talks on Jan 15

Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders on Friday told the government their "ghar wapsi" can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. At the eighth round of negotiations with the 41-member representative group of protesting farmers, the government asserted the farm reform laws have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in various states and asked the unions to think about the interests of the entire country. The next round of talks likely on January 15. Stay tuned for more updates.
Week's gap before next meeting with farmers shows Centre's insensitivity: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Centre for scheduling the next meeting with agitationfarmerleaders after a gap of a week and said it shows the height of its insensitivity.
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump back your produce'
Shouting slogans and blaring horns, thousands of farmers on Thursday blocked a key expressway that skirts the national capital in a show of strength to press for their demand for repeal of the agricultural reforms.
Kerala Governor opposes to farm laws contrary to speculation
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday backed the farmers' stir and also accused the BJP government at the Centre of trying to sabotage the Kerala government flagship projects.
Have asked police to give me intelligence updates on farmers protest: Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he had “naturally asked” police to give him regular intelligence updates related to the farmers’ protest in the national capital.
BJP reaches out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal as farm stir completes 44 days
From 'Ek Mutthi Chawal Sangrah' (collecting a fistful of rice) in a door-to-door programme to 'Krishok Surokha' (farmer security) campaign on Saturday, the BJP has decided to augment its election campaign in West Bengal, which is a farmer-sensitive state, at a time when farmers have been agitating on the borders of Delhi for a month and a half.
After Mamata agrees to implement PM Kisan scheme, BJP promises to pay farmers Rs 18,000 in arrears
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the saffron party, after voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure that each farmer of the state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears under the PM Kisan scheme.
No solution as farmers refused alternative to repeal of farm laws: Narendra Singh Tomar
As the eighth round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmers on Friday failed to break an over-a-month-long deadlock, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no decision could be reached as unions did not give alternatives to their demand for the repeal of laws.
JP Nadda in Bengal on Saturday to reach out to farmers
BJP president JP Nadda will reach out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday by addressing them in Burdwan and also kickstart his party's door-to-door rice collection, aimed at underlining its "commitment" to peasants' growth, progress and prosperity.
Govt wants to tire out farmers, no solution except repeal of farm laws: Congress
On a day the eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders ended inconclusively, the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to tire out the agitating farmers and stressed that repealing the three farm laws was the only solution to the issue.
