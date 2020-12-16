Farmers' protests complete three weeks: Story so far

Farmers' protests at Delhi's borders are set to complete three weeks with numerous rounds of negotiations with the Modi-led BJP government hanging in air. Farmers are protesting Centre's new farm laws saying the reforms will destroy the Minimum Support Price or the MSP system and leave them at the 'mercy' of the corporate bigwigs.

The government claims that the laws are for the benefit of the people. The Opposition has backed the farmers' movement and accused the Centre of letting corporates exploit the farmers.

Here's the complete story so far and where it's going:

On November 26. several farmers, predominantly from Haryana and Punjab, set to march towards Delhi as part of their protests against the laws

Delhi Police initially denied permission for protests and asked farmers to stay put citing the Covid-19 pandemic. The police also threatened with legal retaliation if the farmers continue to go ahead with the protests.

However, Haryana farmers continued with the march anyway. The BJP government in the state blocked borders and bridges preventing the farmers from entering Delhi. Protestors agitated by the heavy force and blockade threw barricades off the bridge into the river below and clashed with the police. The cops used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd,

While Punjab CM Amarinder Singh backed the farmers and condemned Khattar-govt's use of brute force, the Haryana chief hit back at Singh, accusing him of "inciting innocent farmers."

SAD chief Badal termed the move to prevent farmers from protesting "Punjab's 26/11."

After the farmers pushed through the barricades, security was amped up at the Delhi's nearby borders, like Singhu. Heavy forces were deployed and the roads were blocked with sand-laden trucks and barb wires.

By November 27 evening, various farmers' groups from several places across Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states had reached Delhi borders, facing a wall of blockades and a pall of tear gas.

By nightfall, Delhi police allowed farmers to enter the city to protest at Nirankari ground at Burari. Several farmers moved into the city but thousands camped at the borders.

The next morning, accompanied by more farmers, the leaders decided to stay at the borders and refused to move to the government-designated spot in North Delhi.

As more farmers gathered at the national capital's borders, pressure grew on the Centre after various opposition parties including Congress, AAP, TMC and the Left backed the farmers. The government then offered for talks with leaders, meeting on December 1 for the first time since the 'Delhi Chalo' protests began.

Sikhs across the world took stock of the protests, few even protested in UK and US. Canada PM backed the farmers and supported "peaceful protests." India dismissed it as an internal issue and termed the comments "ill-informed."

With the traffic around Delhi in chaos and various entries blocked, the farmers' talks with the Centre remained inconclusive and decided to meet yet again on December 3, dragging the protests into a second week.

The Centre and farmers met twice in the second week, both times ending in a deadlock. Senior Union Minister including Shah and Agriculture Minister Tomar huddled to enter a decisive phase in the farmer crisis.

Meanwhile, support for the farmers grew with almost all of the opposition demanding the repeal of the new laws and some called for a parliament session to discuss the issue.

Punjab sportspersons threatened to return awards if the laws were not taken back. Boxer Vijender Singh said he will return Khel Ratna if "black laws" not withdrawn

On December 5, the fifth round of talks also hit a roadblock. The farmers vowed to intensify protests and called for a 'Bharat Bandh'

The nation-wide protests were backed by over 30 opposition parties and various trade unions.

After several rounds of talks with farmers failed, the Centre continued to offer amendments to the farm laws only to be rejected by the protesters.

Farmers then went onto block more roads such as the Delhi-Jaipur highway and occupying toll plazas in their fight against the Centre.

Nearing the end of the third week of agitation, the government remained firm on the laws, refusing a repeal while the farmers continue to remain adamant on 'making' them withdraw all the three new laws.