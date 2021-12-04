Farmers should end protests and go home now as farm laws repealed: Narendra Singh Tomar

Even as the stalemate continues between the government and farmers who have raised demands including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked the protesters to end the stir and return to their homes.

Talking to reporters here, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already withdrawn the three farm laws- the main demand of agriculturists who have been staging protests at Delhi borders for over a year- and announced to constitute a committee for discussion on the issues like MSP, crop diversification and zero-budget agriculture.

“I think no issue is left now and farmer brothers should end their agitation and get engaged in their routine work,” Tomar, the MP from Morena constituency in Madhya Pradesh, told reporters. The Parliament on Monday passed a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Earlier in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

