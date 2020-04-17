Finish GST fraud case probe within 3 months or else accused will get bail: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to complete its probe within three months against a man who created 555 fake firms to dupe the government of Rs 74 crore in the GST fraud case.

The top court also clarified if the investigation was not completed within three months, then accused, Sandeep Goyal would be entitled to get bail.

Goyal was accused of creating about 555 fake firms across the country to evade GST payments. The firms were used to issue invoices to the tune of Rs 74 crore. The Rajasthan High Court had denied him bail in the case in February.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy recorded in the order that Goyal should be released on bail if the probe into the case is not completed in three months.

The court also noted that he has already been in jail for over 20 months in the case where the maximum jail term is five years.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj opposed the bail plea by Goyal, saying that the investigation was still pending.

He submitted that more fake firms created by the petitioner are being detected, and so, this is not the right time for allowing him bail.

The court, however, also noted some of the co-accused had already been released on bail.