Finish GST fraud case probe within 3 months: SC

Finish GST fraud case probe within 3 months or else accused will get bail: SC

Man accused of creating 555 fake firms to cheat 74 crore GST to get bail if probe not over in 3 months, SC warns

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 19:24 ist

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to complete its probe within three months against a man who created 555 fake firms to dupe the government of Rs 74 crore in the GST fraud case.

The top court also clarified if the investigation was not completed within three months, then accused, Sandeep Goyal would be entitled to get bail.

Goyal was accused of creating about 555 fake firms across the country to evade GST payments. The firms were used to issue invoices to the tune of Rs 74 crore. The Rajasthan High Court had denied him bail in the case in February.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy recorded in the order that Goyal should be released on bail if the probe into the case is not completed in three months.

The court also noted that he has already been in jail for over 20 months in the case where the maximum jail term is five years.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj opposed the bail plea by Goyal, saying that the investigation was still pending. 

He submitted that more fake firms created by the petitioner are being detected, and so, this is not the right time for allowing him bail.

The court, however, also noted some of the co-accused had already been released on bail.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
GST
Goods and Services Tax
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 