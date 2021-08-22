Infosys CEO 'summoned' to explain I-T portal glitches

FinMin 'summons' Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches

The government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal between Jan 2019 and June 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 15:12 ist
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Ministry of Finance has "summoned" Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why glitches on the Income Tax portal has not been resolved even after over two months of its launch.

Taking note of the fact that since August 21, the portal "is not available", the Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why multiple glitches continue to mar its smooth functioning.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” the Income Tax department tweeted.

The new income tax e-filing portal "www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Income Tax
Infosys
India News
Ministry of Finance

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

The acid test

The acid test

Shadow over the spotlight

Shadow over the spotlight

 