FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence

FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade

When asked to comment about the case lodged against him, Tikait said FIR against any farmer leader is FIR against farmers of the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 17:25 ist

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Police detained 200 people and have registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that leftover 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

When asked to comment about the case lodged against him, Tikait said FIR against any farmer leader is FIR against farmers of the country.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farmers Protest
New Delhi
Republic Day 2021
FIR

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 