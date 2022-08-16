FIR against influencer whose video showing him smoking in SpiceJet flight went viral

FIR against influencer who was seen smoking in flight

  • Aug 16 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 13:01 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby Kataria in connection with a video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight.

Last week, a case was registered against him after a video showed him sitting on a chair in the middle of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road and consuming liquor.

Kataria faced a lot of flak after the old video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight went viral following which Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered an investigation.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

