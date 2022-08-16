FIR against influencer whose video showing him smoking in SpiceJet flight went viral

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby Kataria in connection with a video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight.

Last week, a case was registered against him after a video showed him sitting on a chair in the middle of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road and consuming liquor.

Kataria faced a lot of flak after the old video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight went viral following which Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered an investigation.

(With agency inputs)

