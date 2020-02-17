Fire breaks out in residential building in Greater Noida

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 1.30 pm at Elegant Ville Society in Bisrakh area.

The blaze was controlled by 2 pm, a police spokesperson said.

"The fire got triggered by a short circuit in an electric board of the building. Local police and personnel from the Fire Department were immediately deployed at the site and the blaze was brought under control," the spokesperson said.

According to the official, no one was injured in the incident.