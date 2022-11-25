Fire continues at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A major fire that broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk in north Delhi Thursday evening continues to burn.
Several fire tenders are still at the spot.
Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Fierce fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk continues; Several fire tenders on spot
There was no report of injury to anyone yet, they said.
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action.
Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.
The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.
(With inputs from PTI)
