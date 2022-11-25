Fire continues at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A major fire that broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk in north Delhi Thursday evening continues to burn.

Several fire tenders are still at the spot.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Fierce fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk continues; Several fire tenders on spot Early morning visuals pic.twitter.com/J3jtS5Hf3y — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

There was no report of injury to anyone yet, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)