Fire continues at market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Fire continues at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Several fire tenders are at the spot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2022, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 07:58 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A major fire that broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk in north Delhi Thursday evening continues to burn.

Several fire tenders are still at the spot. 

There was no report of injury to anyone yet, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Chandni Chowk
India News
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Brazil grinds to halt as World Cup party starts

Brazil grinds to halt as World Cup party starts

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

 