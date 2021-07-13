First-ever all-ladies Himalayan expedition flagged off in Pune

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a team of seven girls from Pune-based adventure club Giripremi are all set to embark on an expedition from Leh to Kang Yatse I (6,400 m) and Kang Yatse II (6,250 m).

This is the first-ever all-ladies Himalayan expedition.

The flagging-off ceremony for the expedition took place at Hanuman Hill near Fergusson College in Pune. Sarita Vijay Joshi was present at the ceremony as the Chief Guest, including Manasi Pathak.

The Giripremi Club was founded in 1982.

Ushaprabha Page, who is currently the President of the club, played a vital role in its establishment.

For the past 40 years, she had a dream that a strong and capable mountaineering team of girls should be formed and they should empower themselves to be able to do a Himalayan Expedition.

For the last one and a half years, 18 women from different parts of Maharashtra have been preparing for the expedition under the guidance of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Award winning Giripremi’s senior mountaineer Umesh Zirpe.

Out of these, a team of 7 women were selected for the Kang Yatse expedition in Leh.

The expedition is being led by Priyanka Chinchorkar and Sneha Gude, Sayali Budhkar, Anjali Katre, Padmaja Dhanvi, Ketki Pathak, Smita Karivadekar are part of the team. They were prepared by coach Sameeran Kolhe in terms of fitness.

Nikhil Pathak, who is part of a company called Yoga Centre manufacturing surgical equipment also extended financial support to the team was present for the event. Anand Palande, Ushaprabha Page, Umesh Zirpe, Chandan Chavhan and Everesters Bhushan Harshe, Anand Mali and Prasad Joshi joined the event and gave their best wishes to the team.

Kang Yatse peaks are located in Markha Valley region of Leh. The area is a part of Hemis National Park, where one can witness rich biodiversity.

Some challenges of Kang Yatse I peak are steep sections in climb, ice wall, crevasses, heavy winds, dry and cold air in this region etc.

Similarly, as Kang Yatse II peak is attempted right from Base camp, it has a long and challenging summit attempt.

The team will depart on July 17 from Pune for the expedition.