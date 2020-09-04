Five held over Pandach militant attack: J&K police

Five “uncategorised” Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) militants, who had helped in the execution of Pandach militant attack in which two BSF personnel were killed in May this year, were arrested by the police on Friday.

A police spokesman said the arrested “uncategorised militants” of ISJK had helped in transporting, logistics, planning and executing the attack.

A case FIR no 48/2020 u/s 302, 395 IPC, sections 7/25, 7/ 27 Arms Act , sections 16, 18, 19, 23 ULAP Act has been registered at Police Station Soura.

“During further investigation, four vehicles were detained which includes two private ambulances functioning at SKIMS, a bike and a scooty. Accordingly, approval for seizure of the above vehicles was sought from the DGP Dilbagh Singh,” he said.

Following the approval from the DGP, both the vehicles were seized, read the statement. “The ambulance, (JK01AD0915) was used to transport the militants from Bijbehara (south Kashmir) to Pandach, Srinagar. Bike (JK01AH2989) and scooty, (JK01V 8288) were used to carry out the attack and escape after looting weapons from the injured jawans,” the spokesperson said.

“Ambulance JK01AF 9417 was used to transport the militants back to Bijbehara from Srinagar,” he said.

Categorised militants of ISJK involved in the attack have been killed in two separate encounters at Zadibal, Srinagar and Hatigam, Bijbehara and looted weapons of BSF personnel have been recovered, police added.