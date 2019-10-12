Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street market area -- a few hundred metres from the city centre Lal Chowk -- this afternoon, a police official said.

The grenade exploded on a roadside in the market, injuring five people, he said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital here.

According to the official, the explosion also damaged windows of a vehicle parked nearby.

He said the shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area.