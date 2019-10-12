Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 12 2019, 15:44pm ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2019, 17:07pm ist
The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said. (ANI/Twitter)

Five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street market area -- a few hundred metres from the city centre Lal Chowk -- this afternoon, a police official said.

The grenade exploded on a roadside in the market, injuring five people, he said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital here.

According to the official, the explosion also damaged windows of a vehicle parked nearby.

He said the shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area.

