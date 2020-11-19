Five MBBS seats under central pool reserved for children of Covid-19 warriors

Honouring the sacrifice of Covid-19 warriors, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced reserving five MBBS seats under the central pool for their children for the academic year 2020-21.

Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Central pool MBBS seats will be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of Covid-19 warriors, who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 or died accidently on account of Covid-19 related duty.

This will be done by introducing a new category called ‘Wards of Covid-19 Warriors’ in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool seats.

The state or union territory governments will certify the eligibility of a candidate seeking admission through this category.

He said this is aimed at "dignifying and honouring the noble contribution made by the Covid-19 warriors in treatment and management" of Covid-19 patients. “This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all Covid-19 warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity”, he added.

The definition of a Covid-19 warrior was been laid down by the Centre while announcing the insurance package of Rs 50 lakh for them, he said.

"Covid-19 warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this," he said citing the definition.

"Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/local urban bodies/contracted/daily wage/ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for Covid-19 related responsibilities are all included," he said.