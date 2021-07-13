Five states account for over 73% Covid-19 cases in India

Five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha account for more than 73 per cent of Covid-19 cases in India, health officials said on Tuesday.

In the first two weeks of July, Kerala contributed more than 30 per cent of the country’s total cases, while another 21 per cent came from Maharashtra.

Kerala’s contribution was only 6.2 per cent in April and 10.6 per cent in May before rising to 17 per cent in June. Similarly Maharashtra’s contribution was 12.8 per cent in May and 13.8 per cent in June before the state’s share increased worryingly.

Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh witnessed a rise in their contribution to India’s total Covid-19 cases in June but improved their position a little in July. Odisha, however, is a concern as the eastern state accounted for 6.5 per cent of total cases in June and July as against 1.4 per cent in April

In the last few days, central teams have been deputed to 11 states to help their governments in Covid-19 management, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry.

Lamenting on gross violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour as being seen in tourist spots, the official said such behaviour could nullify the gains made so far in the management of the pandemic.