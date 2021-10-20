Flights to soon connect Kushinagar with Delhi, Mumbai

Flights to soon connect Kushinagar with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operational four times a week from November 26

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 14:27 ist
Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will soon operate to Kushinagar airport, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Kushinagar airport will connect Buddhist pilgrim sites.

As many as 54 new airports have come up in the last seven years, the minister said while speaking at the inaugural event for the Kushinagar International airport.

Also Read — PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh

According to him, Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operational four times a week from November 26. Besides, there will be flights connecting Mumbai and Kolkata.

In a release, SpiceJet said flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The services will begin from November 26.

"The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting 18th December, 2021," the release said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the launch of new UDAN flights to Kushinagar airport will give an impetus to tourism of this holy city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kushinagar
UDAN
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 