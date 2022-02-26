Follow MEA guidelines, MoE tells students in Ukraine

Follow guidelines issued by MEA, embassy, education ministry tells Indian students stranded in Ukraine

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 16:54 ist
A group of Indian students taking shelter at a basement in Samy, Ukraine. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ministry of Education (MoE) appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy.

It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine.

"Government of India is making all possible efforts to bring our students back from Ukraine. We appeal to our students to follow all advisories and guidelines being issued by the MEA and the Indian embassy," the MoE said in a tweet.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday. Many of the students are studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv. About 2,500 of them are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala.

As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back in India counted the hours till their children returned home, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World Politics
India News
Ministry of Education
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

 