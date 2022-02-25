Follow risk assessment based approach for restarting economic activities: MHA to States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked States to follow a risk assessment based approach on restarting economic activities at a time there is a "substantial decline" in Covid-19 cases across the country.

In a letter to States and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there is an "overall" improvement in the situation and the States could consider relaxation in various activities after a "careful analysis of the local situation".

He said the States should follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 18 even as he emphasised the need for continuing with the testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for managing Covid-19.

An official order was also issued under the Disaster Management Act.

According to the February 18 advisory, the restarting of economic activities should be done following a risk assessment based approach and without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

Emphasising that districts should be kept as the unit for decision making, it said there should be constant review of emerging data based on sustained and critical level of testing to facilitate decision for restrictions or relaxations based on evidence.

Proper analysis of local situations such as emergence of new cases or clusters, case positivity, population affected, the geographical spread of cases and hospital infrastructure preparedness should be undertaken.

States should watch the trajectory of cases in particular geographies to ensure that the areas reporting positivity rate above 10 per cent and/or bed occupancy more than 40 per cent on either oxygen supported or ICU beds should undertake required enforcement, containment and restriction measures.

While relaxing restrictions, it should be graded. The advisory also suggested that sports, social, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious activities could be resumed.

Physical classes can restart, the advisory said while emphasising that schools may also leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online and offline modes. It also allowed opening of malls, restaurants, cinema halls, bars and sports complexes among others.

Indicating that the third wave has declined considerably, the advisory also said public transport can operate without capacity restrictions.

