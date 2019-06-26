For more time, get more seats: Naidu to Rajya Sabha MPs

Get more seats and then you will get more time to speak. This was how Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday dealt with members seeking more time to speak during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's speech.

"The people have not given (numbers). You will get more time," Naidu told BSP's Veer Singh who demanded more time to speak.

Naidu's comments came when Singh demanded 10 minutes for him to speak after the Chairman indicated that he has only three minutes as per the division of time for parties.

YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy was told that he will get three minutes to which Reddy negotiated for one more minute. "Sir, four minutes," Reddy said and pat came Naidu's reply, "you got more numbers there (in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections) but you have to get more numbers here (Rajya Sabha). Then you will get more time here."

Naga Peoples Front MP K G Kenye too had a complaint. "In the past 55 years, me and my predecessors from the region have not got more than one hour to speak in this House. Where else we will talk," Kenye told Naidu as the Chairman asked to conclude his speech.

Kenye spoke for a little more than six minutes and as he concluded Naidu said, "this is a big surprise to me. Why members have not even got one hour. I will check the records," he said.



Participating in the debate, BJP MP K. J. Alphons said he was Tourism Minister for 21 months in the previous Narendra Modi government and he "never got an opportunity to open his mouth" either to answer a question or participate in a debate, referring to disruptions. "This is my maiden speech," he said and passionately defended the government.

As he showered praise on Modi saying he has "not seen a more democratic Prime Minister than Modi", Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav stood up and said that he should be inducted into the government as he is "competent".

BJP's Kanta Kardam also made her maiden speech and got a bit of advice from Naidu. "This is my first speech. It has not been perfect. My apologies," Kardam said as MPs cutting across party lines congratulated her.