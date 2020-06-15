Forensic lab to conduct probe in Rajput's death case

Forensic lab to conduct probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

  • Jun 15 2020, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 17:34 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina here will conduct a probe into the case of alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and submit its report in 10 days, an official said on Monday.

A team of four officials from the FSL, run by the home department of Maharashtra, is in the process of collecting relevant items, including material used by Rajput to commit suicide, from his residence in suburban Bandra, the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The FSL will also conduct test on swabs of the 34-year -old actor who was found hanging at his residence on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The team will submit its report in 10 days, he said.

"Forensic tests will be conducted on items collected from Rajput's home to know if it was a case of suicide or homicide," the official said, adding the physics department of the lab will conduct the examination.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday.

After the actor's death, police had said no note was found from his residence.

Police sources also said they did not suspect any foul play in their initial investigation.

