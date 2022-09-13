Ex-Kerala minister, Janata Dal leader N M Joseph dies

Former Kerala minister and Janata Dal leader N M Joseph passes away

Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 13 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 12:18 ist

Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 79.

Joseph was the Forest minister during 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry. He was also a professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas college.

Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography "Ariyapedatha edukal"

Kerala
Janata Dal
India News

