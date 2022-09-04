Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 04 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 16:52 ist
Cyrus Mistry. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday.

He was 54.

Mistry was travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai in a car when the accident took place.

The Palghar police has confirmed the incident.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” a police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. More details will be obtained from them, he said.

“Devastating news… My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace, Cyrus,” Baramati MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule wrote on Twitter.

When he was at the help of affairs of the Tata Group between 2012 to 2016, he had a tiff with Ratan Tata, leading to his removal.

He owned an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, through his company Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)

Tata Sons
Cyrus Mistry
India News
Business News

