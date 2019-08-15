Four idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple

Four idols have been stolen from a Muthumariamman temple near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, police said on Thursday.

The temple priest opened the temple in the morning for pooja and found the idols of Mariamman, Murugan, Valli and Deivannai missing, they said.

Of the four, the idol of Mariamman was made of panchaloha, while the others were made of bronze, all between 2-foot and 3.5-foot high, the police said. On Wednesday, the temple was closed at mid-night due to special poojas conducted in connection with a full moon day. A complaint has been lodged and investigation has begun, they added.