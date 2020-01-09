‘Free Kashmir’ poster displayed at UoM campus

"Free Kashmir" poster was displayed during a protest on the campus of the University of Mysore here on Wednesday.

The students, also members of UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students' Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation, had called for the protest to oppose the attack on teachers and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, recently.

A protester was found displaying a "Free Kashmir" poster. However, the poster disappeared after a few minutes.